Saudi guards fire on Iranian boat, killing a fisherman

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi border guards have opened fire on an Iranian fishing boat in the Gulf, killing a fisherman.

Report informs, Tehran Times quotes Iranian Interior Ministry.

"Two Iranian boats that were fishing in the waters of the Persian Gulf were pushed off their course by waves. There was shooting by Saudi border guards and one Iranian fisherman was killed," the Interior Ministry official says.

The Iranian side to determine if Iranian boats had crossed Saudi border or not.