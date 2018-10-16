Saudi authorities preparing report on Jamal Khashoggi's death

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Saudis are preparing a report that will acknowledge that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, according to two sources, Report informs citing CNN.

One source says the report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible.

One of the sources acknowledged that the report is still being prepared and cautioned that things could change.

A group of Turkish investigators accompanied by Riyadh representatives entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to inspect the building as part of their investigation of the situation around the missing joruanlist.

The Washington Post columnist was last seen in public when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in Turkey on October 2.