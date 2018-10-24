Saudi Arabia refuses Turkish police search in Consulate garden and well

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/Saudi officials have refused to allow Turkish police to search a well in the garden of the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul as part of the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Report informs citing Anadolu that security officers searched the Consulate building and the consul's house within the investigation into Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. However, officials from the Kingdom did not allow to conduct search in the Consulate garden and the well.

Notably, Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2 in the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. By staging a scene with Khashoggi's double who wore the journalist's clothes and eyeglasses and left the Consulate building, Saudi Arabia intended to persuade the international community that the killed journalist left the diplomatic mission. By this way, they planned to condemn Turkey for the Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on this issue at the meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary faction on October 23.