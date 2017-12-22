Sanctions issued for arrest of 16 officers from Turkish gendarmerie

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sanctions have been issued for arrest of 16 high ranking officers of Turkish Gendarmerie Forces Command.

Report informs referring to Anadolu agency searching operations were carried out in nine provinces of the country including Ankara for arrest of officers. They are accused of being members of Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO). Seven of them are colonel, nine of them are lieutenant colonel.

In addition, decision was made to arrest 44 teachers in Turkey who used to work at schools that were closed with legal decision. They are suspected to be members of FETO.

Financial Crimes Unit of Ankara Security Department is holding operation to arrest the suspects.

28 people were arrested as a result of operations held in 11 provinces of Turkey.