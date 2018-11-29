 Top
    Salome Zurabishvili unveils her first visits as Georgian president

    Tbilisi. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Salome Zurabishvili told reporters that she plans to make her first visit to the European countries as Georgian President.

    Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency notes that Zurabishvili said she would visit Brussels, Berlin and Paris. "No one will be surprised that my first visit will be to the European countries and Baltic country (Lithuania - ed.), whose female president was first to congratulate me last night on my election as president."

