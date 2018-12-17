Salome Zurabishvili swears in as first female president in Georgia

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Salome Zurabishvili was sworn in as Georgia's first female president on Sunday. Her inauguration marks the start of a new constitution which transforms her post into a largely ceremonial role, Report informs citing foreign media.

Paris-born Zurabishvili won a run-off vote last month with 59.6 percent of the ballot, according to the Central Election Commission. Turnout was 56.23 percent.

Sunday's ceremony took place in the courtyard of an 18th-century manor that belonged to Georgia's penultimate king, Heraclius II.

Attendees included former Georgian President Girgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadza, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, government members, international organizations and representatives of diplomatic missions.

Zurabishvili said in her inaugural speech that she would use her experience in France's diplomatic service, and previous role as Georgia's foreign minister, to promote her nation's aspirations to join the European Union and the NATO transatlantic military alliance.

"The goal of my presidency is to make Georgia's democratic development and its path toward Europe irreversible," said the 66-year-old.