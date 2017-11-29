Sale price of Russian natural gas to Armenia named

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price of natural gas will be sold by Russia to Armenia in 2018 determined.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Yerevan will purchase 1000 cubic meters of gas for $ 150.

The agreement will be valid from January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018. The Armenian government will discuss the agreement on purchase of natural gas from Russia at November 30 meeting.

Notably, Armenia-Russia protocol on Russian gas supply to Armenia was signed on December 2, 2013. The agreement envisaged sale of 1000 cubic meters of gas for $ 165. In April 2016, governments of two countries had discussed again the document and reduced the price of gas to $ 150.