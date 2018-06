Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili intends to return to Georgia in 2015.

Report informs, ex-president wrote on his page in Facebook.

He thanked all who congratulated him on his birthday on December 21 and promised to return home next year.

Many thanks to all for the birthday greetings.Next year we will meet in Georgia, writes M.Saakashvili.