Russian warships hold exercises in Caspian Sea at night

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla within the framework of a sudden inspection of combat readiness of Southern Military District (YUVO) worked out a number of tasks during night maneuvers.

Report informs citing the TASS, information was spread by management and information of the press service of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation.

According to the information technical assistance tasks were executed during the night exercises.