Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Three Russian warships arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Navy Commander Admiral Viktor Chirkov told that to reporters.

V.Chirkov noted that there are two small artillery ships "Makhachkala" and "Volgodonsk" and the hydrographic vessel "Anatoly Guzhvin.The admiral stressed that contacts between the navies of Caspian states supported regularly.

In addition, the Navy Commander said that before the end of the year Russia intends to organize at least two international exercises in the Caspian Sea.

"At least two international naval exercises schedule until the end of 2015 in the Caspian Sea.One - a tripartite, with the participation of the Caspian Fleet of the Russian Navy, the Navy and the Navy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan. Other - bilateral - with the participation of the Caspian Fleet of the Russian Navy and the Navy of Azerbaijan ", - said V. Chirkov.

According to him, during the exercise " Whole range of issues of cooperation will be worked out in order to strengthen stability and eliminate any threats in Caspian Sea."