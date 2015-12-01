Russian-Turkish Scientific Center announces its closure

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian-Turkish Scientific Center at the All-Russia Library for Foreign Literature has announced its closure, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

"The Russian-Turkish Scientific Center at the Library for Foreign Literature exists no longer. The Ottoman Turkish courses are closed. We will not be able to offer assistance to post-graduates and candidates for a master’s degree. Naturally, all scheduled roundtable meetings, lectures and conferences are cancelled, our library collection is closed," the center said on its website on Tuesday.

The center said it did not know the reasons for its closure.

The Library for Foreign Literature is unavailable for comment.