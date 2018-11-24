Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers discuss situation in Syria

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Minister, army general Sergey Shoigu and Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation around Syria, Report informs citing Anadolu.

In particular, Shoigu and Akar discussed issues of technical and tactical measures to maintain regional security. In addition, the defense ministers of the two countries agreed to hold a joint work to ensure stability in Idlib and Tell-Rifat.