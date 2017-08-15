Russian troops in Tajikistan hold exercises

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian troops in the military base No. 201 in Tajikistan are holding exercises.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, representative of theCentral Military District, Colonel Jaroslav Roshupkin said.

Exercises are also being held at the Harbmaydon training ground near Tajik-Afghan border.

According to the information, Mi8 and Ni24 helicopters, over 100 military hardware and 800 servicemen are involved in the exercises, which will continue until the end of the week.