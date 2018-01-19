 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian servicemen withdraw from Syria's Afrin

    Free Syrian Army militants dislocated in areas near Al-Bab and Manbij

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 170 Russian servicemen are being witdrawn from Afrin region of Syria, where Turkey will carry out antiterrorist operations.

    Report informs referring to the Habertürk, Free Syrian Army militants crossed Öncüpınar border crossing point in Turkey by 20 buses and dislocated in the areas near Al-Bab and Manbij of Halab province bordering Afrin.

    Russian servicemen will withdraw to 17 km south of Afrin on January 19 at 18:00 Baku time.

    Notably, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Chief Hakan Fidan headed to Moscow on January 18 and discussed current situation in Syria as well as possible antiterrorist operation in Afrin.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi