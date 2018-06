Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in Gyumri.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the local prosecutor's office issued a statement. According to preliminary information, the fight occurred among Russian servicemen of the military base in this city. As a result, Ivan Novikov, a Russian soldier, was killed.

The investigation is underway.

Russia's military base No.102 is located in Gyumri.