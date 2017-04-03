Russian Prosecutor General's Office calls twn blast in St. Petersburg metro a terrorist act

Baku. 3 April. The Prosecutor's Office of Russia will check all the circumstances surrounding the explosion in St. Petersburg metro, including those related to security measures. Report informs, official representative of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia, Alexander Kurennoy said on the air of the Vesti 24 TV channel.

He stressed that state agencies are investigating the explosion, but the prosecutors' inspection started "will affect absolutely all aspects," and employees of the transport prosecutor's office will be involved in the probe.

Notably, a suspected bomb blast inside a car of the St. Petersburg Metro system has resulted in casualties among passengers. The entire transit system is shut down as bomb squads and rescuers respond to the emergency.

The explosion happened as the train was travelling between the stations Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad of the St. Petersburg Metro, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) confirmed.

Images posted on social media show bodies lying next to the damaged car, with blood apparently spilt on a bench.

The St. Petersburg governor’s office said there were as many as 50 victims in the incident, including 10 fatalities. Two of the injured have been taken for surgery while two others are being prepared for operation.

The city healthcare committee said 25 people have been brought to hospital in the wake of the blast, including one child.