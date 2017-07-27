 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prosecutor General's Office: 12 out of 13 terrorist attacks prevented in Russia

    We could not manage to prevent terror attack at St. Petersburg metro© Ria.ru

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, 12 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia. 

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Alexander Buksman stated.

    According to him, 13 terrorist attacks have been registered, 12 of them have been prevented at the stage of preparation and attempting.

    It was noted that they could not manage to prevent the terror attack at Saint Petersburg metro on April 3. As a result, 16 people lost their lives.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi