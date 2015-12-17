Russian President: We're ready to cancel visa regime with Georgia

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is ready to restore relations with Georgia and to abolish visa regime. Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the annual press conference.

The president said it was not Russia who initiated the deterioration of the relations with Georgia but solely and completely the Georgian authorities. But we are ready to restore those relations, the president says.

He said that the issue of territorial integrity must address three parties: Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and Moscow is ready to accept any decision.

"We see the signals from the current leadership of Georgia and accept them. We are ready to abolish the visa regime with Georgia", said Putin.