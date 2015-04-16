Russian President: We always consider situation in region while delivering weapons

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/"We always consider situation in region while delivering the weapons, including the Middle East." Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on Israel's concern for Russian S-300 systems to Iran.

"We work very carefully. Israel is absolutely no danger, it's only defensive weapons. Moreover considering the situation in Yemen, we believe that delivering of these complexes are a deterrent", said V.Putin.

He added that, the US also also supply weapons to the region, and in a greater extent.