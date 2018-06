Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Vladimir Putin will receive the former President of Israel Shimon Peres."

Report informs referring to Russian media, the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated.

"As it is the informal meeting, this type of receptions takes short time," D.Peskov said.

Former President of Israel Shimon Peres is on the unofficial visit to Russia.