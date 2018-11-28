 Top
    Russian President speaks about Kerch incident for the first time

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There are signs of premeditated provocation in the Black Sea incident," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on events in the Kerch Strait.

    According to him, this provocation was prepared in advance to apply martial law in Ukraine: "Ukraine did not apply martial law even after annexation of the Crimea by Russia and armed conflict in Donbas. However, this law was applied after a small incident."

    Notably, on November 25, 6 Ukrainian crew members were injured in the Azov Sea as a result of the shelling of Ukrainian naval vessels by Russia.

