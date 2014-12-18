Vladimir Putin: Regional problems cannot be solved without Turkey

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia stands for a balanced solution to the Cyprus issue without outside interference.

Report informs Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the annual press conference.

According to him, when there are external interference, arrangements generally fall.

With regard to the fact that the EU urged Turkey to join the sanctions against Russia, Putin said that during the talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader assured him that cooperation with Russia will continue.

We also have many of the same points on a number of regional issues.Therefore, we believe that without the participation of Turkey, such issues will be impossible,- said Russian president.