Russian President lifted part of economic restrictions against Turkey

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on elimination of a number of economic measures against Turkeyş

Report informs citing the Kremlin's press service.

The head of state lifted restrictions on hiring Turkish workers and operations of Turkish companies in certain areas.

Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to notify Ankara of the partial resumption of the agreement on the terms of mutual travel of citizens, signed in 2010. The president also expanded the list of Turkish nationals who will be able to visit Russia without visas.

Now exceptions concern the crew members of Turkish aircraft, owners of service passports, who visit Russia on short-term business trips, and their family members.

At the same time, it is stressed that exceptions will be effective only if Turkey takes similar measures.