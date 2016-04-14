Russian President: I don't think that West will lift sanctions

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that sanctions against Russia will not be lifted in the near future.

Report informs, Putin commenting on this issue, has said: "I don't think that in the near future, our partners will lift sanctions and restrictions imposed on our country, despite the fact that the Minsk agreement on Ukraine fulfilled."

"For them (the West - Ed.) it is impossible to admit that they have gone astray, so they will think of something and keep these restrictions. And, then, we will keep the appropriate restrictions on access of food products to our market", the Russian president said.