Russian President says no need to impose sanctions against Georgia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he did not consider it necessary to impose sanctions against Georgia due to the respect for the Georgian people, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to him, anti-Russian sentiments in the country are inflated by people who do not know the history and ultimately harm Georgia.

Moreover, the Russian leader believes that there is "a lot of honor" to initiate criminal proceedings against Georgian journalist George Gabunia, who insulted him. He expressed such opinion commenting on the initiative of Russian parliamentarians. 

