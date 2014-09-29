Russian President: Cooperation of the Caspian countries will strengthen security in the region and contribute to economic development

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Caspian Sea - a strategic legacy of five Caspian states and their interaction will strengthen security in the region and contribute to economic development." Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by Russian President Vladimir Putin in opening the summit of Caspian states in Astrakhan.

"Cooperation between our countries will contribute to regional stability and efficiency in the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other challenges and threats and will give additional impetus to the economic development of our countries, increase their competitiveness in world markets.

The Caspian region is an oasis of peace and good neighborliness, the basis of this stability - the careful and balanced attitude of the Caspian littoral states and their peoples, their leaders to all that is connected with the Caspian Sea, whether it is security, the economy, the environmental protection," said Putin.

Putin said that in the summit the parties intend to make a political statement, which will form the basis of a future convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.