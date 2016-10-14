Russian President arrives in Yerevan

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Yerevan to take part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Report informs referring to Sputnik.

Following the meeting, the participating countries will take a separate statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as express their positions on Syria and conviction in the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, special attention will also be paid to measures to combat terrorism.

24 documents will be signed, some of which are confidential.

At the session in Yerevan CSTO chairmanship will pass from Armenia to Belarus.