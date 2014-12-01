Russian President arrived on a state visit to Turkey

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkey on a state visit. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, in Ankara, he was waiting for talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which in particular will be discussed the crisis in Syria and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Putin and Erdogan will hold the fifth meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC).Meetings are held every year alternately in Russia and Turkey.

According to the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, during the visit will be concluded ten new agreements, including in the sphere of economy, energy, cooperation in the field of justice.