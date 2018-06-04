Russian president approved law on counter-sanctions

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on counter-sanctions against the United States and its allies, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The bill provides for the termination or suspension of international cooperation between Russia and companies with sanctions countries in the nuclear industry, the rocket and propulsion industry and aircraft construction.

It also deals with prohibiting, restricting the admission of US companies to the procedures for the privatization of state and municipal property, American goods, including technological equipment and software, works, services to state and municipal purchases.