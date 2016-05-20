Russian PM arrives in Armenia

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia where he will attend a regular session of the Inter-Governmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the prime ministers of the five countries are expected to consider the concept of a possible common market of crude oil and oil products, Tigran Sargsyan, the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission said earlier.

On the whole, the Armenian government said a broad spectrum of integrational collaboration issues would the raised at the session of the Inter-Governmental Council.