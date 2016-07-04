Russian pilots in Armenia starts to prepare for large-scale exercises

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian fighter pilots and army aviation of the Russian Erebuni military air base of the Southern Military District, located in Armenia, began preparations for a large-scale tactical exercises, which will be held in mid-July in the high ranges "Kamhud" and "Alagyaz".

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the Pilots of MiG-29 fighters, Mi-24P attack helicopters and Mi-8Mt helicopters will perform military training flights on the minimum and maximum allowable heights, to fulfill tasks of air combat and attack ground targets.

The tactical exercises will involve all flight crews, flight specialists and experts and terrestrial services engineers and technical staff of the Russian aviation units in the South Caucasus.