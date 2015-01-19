Russian officers have detained in Armenia

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The confrontation occurred between the Russian military and civilians in Gyumri. Report informs referring to "1in.am", the accident took place near the house of Chirac's head eparchy.

The witnesses of the accident said that the militants were drunk: "If they were cultured men they would not leave home for 10 days and respected the values. First the militants quarreled with each other. When people came for separating, they began to argue with Gyumrians. Then the police came and took them."

Police denied the confrontation.

According to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Armenia, the participants of the accident were Russia's high-ranking officers: "At the moment they are kept in the military prison."