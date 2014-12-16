Russian Navy conducts exercises in Caspian Sea

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty ships and boats of Russian Navy struck the base stations of conventional rival. Report informs referring to TASS, the information was stated by Southern Military District of the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, radio electronic and visual camouflage in the ship was intensified to misinform the rival.

The air marks of the opponent were hit with "Palace" and "Palma" type of anti-aircraft artillery, as well as "EC-630" artillery and other devices built in the ships within the military exercises. In addition, rocket ships of "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan", "Grad Sviyajsk" carrying a small rocket and artillery, "Uglich", "Volgodonsk", "Makhachkala", "Astrakhan" ships were involved in the exercises.