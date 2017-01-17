Russian lawmakers will not attend PACE winter session

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ "International action plan of the Russian State Duma doesn't include participation in January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Report informs citing dw, Sergey Mironov, Chairman of fraction of the "Spravedlivaya Rossiya" ("Fair Russia") Party in the State Duma, said.

According to him, critical decision was made on not to attend PACE winter session on January 17: "A while ago, the MPs said that intend to participate in the session, if conditions for their activities in the assembly created. However, it was not provided".

PACE session will be held in Strasbourg on January 23-27.

Notably, earlier, PACE Chairman Pedro Agramunt stressed that doesn't expect participation of the Russian delegation in the assembly's sessions in 2017.