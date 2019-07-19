Russian law enforcement agencies began checking Armenian website

"Your appeal has been sent to law enforcement for further consideration. In case of confirmation of the facts stated in the appeal, measures will be taken in accordance with the current legislation." Head of the Department of National Policy and Interregional Relations of Moscow Vitaly Suchkov said.

Notably, an appeal was sent to the Department of National Policy and Interregional Relations of the city of Moscow on behalf of the Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis of the Moscow Region. In the address, Elman Ibrahimov, head of the Regional national-cultural autonomy of Azerbaijanis of the Moscow Region (RNKAA MO), asked the Department to seriously analyze the website http://yerkramas.org/, which took as an epigraph the words of Garegin Nzhdeh, the founder of the concept of Armenian nationalist ideology, who had collaborated with the Third Reich during the Second World War.

According to Ibrahimov, the Yerkramas website has the content that incites ethnic hatred.

Igbal Rustamov