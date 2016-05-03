 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian helicopter crashes, 3 dead

    Search operations are underway

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Robinson-44 helicopter crashed off in Russia's Kamchatka Krai, 3 dead reported.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, Main Department of Kamchatka Krai of the Ministry of Emergency Situations declares.

    'This type of helicopter designed for 4 people. Number of the passengers is unknown. At present, search operations are underway at the scene', Main Department states.

    According to the information, the accident occurred on Russian bay coasts, 80 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatka.

    Criminal case has been launched regarding the accident. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi