Russian helicopter crashes, 3 dead

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Robinson-44 helicopter crashed off in Russia's Kamchatka Krai, 3 dead reported.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Main Department of Kamchatka Krai of the Ministry of Emergency Situations declares.

'This type of helicopter designed for 4 people. Number of the passengers is unknown. At present, search operations are underway at the scene', Main Department states.

According to the information, the accident occurred on Russian bay coasts, 80 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatka.

Criminal case has been launched regarding the accident.