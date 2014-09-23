Russian government approves international agreement on Caspian sea bio resource use​

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian government has approved the signing of an international agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of the Caspian Sea's marine biological resources. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, the order signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was posted on the website of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement, subject to ratification, will create an international legal framework for regulation and managing of sturgeon fisheries and other aquatic biological resources of the Caspian Sea. The sides of the agreement were Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

To achieve those goals the parties will create a commission for the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources and their shared management. The agreement is aimed at the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological resources of the Caspian Sea, including the management of shared water biological resources," the document reads.

As it was stated earlier by the press service of the Russian President, the key issues of interaction of the littoral states of the Caspian Sea will be discussed at the Fourth Summit of the Caspian, which will be held in Astrakhan on 29 September. It is expected that some documents will be signed there.