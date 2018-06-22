Russian government approves draft convention on status of Caspian Sea

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ / The Russian Government approved the draft convention on the legal status of the Caspian sea. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the relevant order of Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev has been published on the official internet portal of legal information.

"To approve the draft convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea which is submitted by the Russian foreign Ministry and agreed with the interested Federal Executive authorities and previously worked out with the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh and Turkmenistan parties. To present the offer on signing of the specified convention to the President of Russia ", - it is said in the document.

Notably, as expected the next Caspian summit will be held in the second half of the year in Kazakhstan.