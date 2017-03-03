 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Gen Staff chief and NATO head have first phone conversation since ties soured

    Valery Gerasimov held talks with NATO head Petr Pavel

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov and NATO head Petr Pavel have had their first telephone conversation since relations between Russia and the West soured; the initiative came from the military alliance.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The sides additionally discussed the prospects of restoring military communications and steps toward reducing tensions.Moreover, Gerasimov and Paul discussed participation of representatives of the alliance in the international events organized by Russian Ministry of Defense.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi