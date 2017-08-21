Russian fund published rating of Putin's possible successors

© ТВ Центр

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ / The St. Petersburg Policy Foundation has made a rating of the 20 most likely successors to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Report informs citing the fund's website.

"The list includes persons who most often figured in the hands of hypothetical" successors "or who most actively claimed this role," the fund said.

To assess the actions and reputation of politicians, five criteria were chosen, including publicity, expectations from their activities, activity, non-conflict, etc. - each of which was assessed on a five-point scale.

The first line of the rating was taken by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, with 21 points, followed by mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin (19 points), on the third line - Governor of the Tula region Alexei Dumin (18 points).

The list also includes Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (4th line), State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin (9th line), Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov (14th line) and oppositionist Alexei Navalny (18th line).