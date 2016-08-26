Russian FSS captain's car overturns in Armenia: one dead, one wounded

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Mitsubishi Pajero model car, driven by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) Border Department Captain Alexander Svitko, has overturned in Armenia, one person died, while the driver got injured.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the accident occurred on Arteni-Getap highway.

According to the information, serviceman of Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) Border Department Artak Petrosyan has died as the car rolled into a ravine. The driver was taken to hospital in unconscious condition.

A criminal case has been filed.