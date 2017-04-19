Russian FSB: Central Asian natives preparing terrorist attacks neutralized

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two natives of Central Asia were eliminated in the Vladimir region of Russia, who were connected with recruiters of international terrorist organizations and planned to commit terrorist acts in Russia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Federal Security Bureau of Russia has stated.

“Two citizens of one of the countries of the Central Asian born in 1991 and 1987 who were on the territory of the Vladimir region were neutralized by employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation", message reads.

It is reported that these persons were in contact with recruiters, showed interest in the technology of manufacturing IEDs.

At the site of the operational-search activities, components were found for the manufacture of an explosive device, AK-74 assault rifle, PM submachine gun and ammunition.