Russian FSB chief: Activities of 13 terrorist cells suppressed jointly with partners from Azerbaijan and other countries

"Ensuring the security of the southern borders of the CIS countries is one of the paramount tasks of the special services."

Russian intelligence agencies, together with partners from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, identified and thwarted the activities of 13 cells of international terrorist structures, as well as detained 138 militants, Director of Russian FSB Alexander Bortnikov said at the 47th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services (SORB) of the CIS countries in Tashkent.

"One of the paramount tasks is to ensure the security of the southern borders of the Commonwealth states. We consider it necessary to increase the intensity of joint measures to neutralize threats from entrenched structures in Afghanistan such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, ” Bortnikov said.

The FSB director called the second task of the special services an increased attention to improving measures to counter the spread of the ideology of terrorism and extremism on the Internet.

The head of the FSB also spoke about the results of cooperation with the special services of the Commonwealth countries.

“Over the period from May to October, over 200 CIS citizens suspected of involvement in terrorist and religious extremist organizations were put on border control by partner intelligence agencies,” Bortnikov said.