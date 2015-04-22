Russian Foreign Ministry: Putin's visit to Yerevan on April 24 not to harm relations with Turkey

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan on April 24 will not harm relations with Turkey.Report informs, it was stated by Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Grigory Karasin in an interview to "Interfax".

I hope that the participation of the Russian President in the commemoration of the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, which will be held in Yerevan, will be properly understood in all countries, including Turkey.This is the part of the story, the Armenian community is extremely numerous in Russia. History should be honored and it is necessary to draw conclusions from it.With regard to the policy of bilateral relations with all our neighbors, in principle, they are well known.I think it will not harm, but rather indicates that we are very balanced and treat all the historical dates thoughtful, which are marked "- said the deputy minister.