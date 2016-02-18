Russian Foreign Ministry: Organizers of Ankara terror attack should be punished

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ THe terrorist attack in Ankara cannot be justified and the organizers of the attack must be punished.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, a statement of condolence of Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the terrorist attack in Ankara declares.

"Terrorist attack in Ankara highlights importance of the unification of all countries in the fight against international terrorism", said in a statement.

Notably, on February 17, 28 people killed in a suicide attack in Ankara, another 61 wounded.