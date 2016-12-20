 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian foreign ministry official shot dead in Moscow

    The official's body was found at his flat with a gunshot to his head

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Latin America Department of Russian Foreign Ministry Peter Polshikov, was shot dead in Moscow on Tuesday morning.

    Report informs referring to channel REN TV. The official's body was found at his flat with a gunshot to his head.

    A gun and two shells were found under the kitchen sink, according to the source.

    At the moment, two versions considered: suicide and murder. Officially, this information not confirmed in the department. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi