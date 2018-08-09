Russian Foreign Minister to visit Turkey

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay visit to Turkey on August 13-14.

Report informs, Spokeswoman of Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova told at the briefing.

Within the framework of the visit, Lavrov plans to attend the meeting of ambassadors and to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

"The topical issues of the international agenda will include in the center of Russia-Turkey discussions - the situation in Syria, the Middle East, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, Ukraine and the Black Sea region", - Zakharova said.