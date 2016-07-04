Russian Foreign Minister is on a visit to Armenia

 Top
    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a visit to Armenia. Report informs referring to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in Yerevan Sergei Lavrov met with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandyan.

    After the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which will be held in Yerevan today.

    As expected, after a visit to Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister to arrive in Azerbaijan.

