Russian foreign minister cancels visit to Turkey

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Unconfirmed reports on Tuesday said Russia´s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov had cancelled a planned trip to Turkey, Report informs, Turkish Haber 7 said.

The reports, one of them attributed to the BBC, followed the shooting down of a Russian SU-24 warplane earlier in the day by the Turkish military and came amid a flurry of intense diplomatic activity to reach a ceasfire in Syria and agree on a framework for a political transition.

On Tuesday morning, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian president Vladimir Putin, referred a journalist´s query about Lavrov´s travel plans to the country´s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Kremlin had issued a statement earlier saying it was premature to forecast a worsening of Russian-Turkish relations until the situation of the crashed Russian airplane had been fully clarified.

Putin was scheduled to hold talks with the King of Jordan and "one may presume that Putin will touch" on the subject of the SU 24 which had been shot down.