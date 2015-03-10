Russian forces launches exercises in the Caspian Sea

Baku.10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Marine artillery exercises begin in Dagestan. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, defense and offense exercises will be worked in the course of military exercises.

The purpose of the exercise is teamwork training artillery units, an increase of practical skills of commanders of various degrees in fire control, both in defense and offense.Within 30 days of the artillery about 50 different training and combat firing tasks to be done with the use of self-propelled artillery units (SAU), Nona, anti-tank guns Rapier, a complex of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) Metis and Fagot, the message declares.